Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

NYSE BBY opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

