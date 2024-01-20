Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Garmin in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Chattopadhaya now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of GRMN opened at $125.47 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

