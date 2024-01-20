Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

CAG opened at $28.62 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

