Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.78. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

