Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $653,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the software’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.17, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $86.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

