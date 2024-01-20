Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 21,167 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 586,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Newell Brands by 478.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 169,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140,358 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 53.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 234,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

