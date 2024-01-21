1,053 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

