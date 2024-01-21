11,123 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIMV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $17.82 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.21 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

