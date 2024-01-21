12,968 Shares in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.39 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

