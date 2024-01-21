14,045 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,291.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,572 shares of company stock worth $1,316,228 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Stock Performance

Immersion stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

