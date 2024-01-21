19,760 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

