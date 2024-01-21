23,297 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.9% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.2 %

Plains GP stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 109.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

