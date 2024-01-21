2,438 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Up 0.7 %

FC stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $551.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.