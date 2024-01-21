42,475 Shares in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Nextdoor stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $612.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.77. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

