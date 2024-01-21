60,306 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TeraWulf by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 937,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TeraWulf by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 717,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

WULF has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

