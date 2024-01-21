Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,811,000 after purchasing an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

