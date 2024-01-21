Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

