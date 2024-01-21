ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 1.61. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

