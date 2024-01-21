Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

