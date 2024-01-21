AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $85.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.