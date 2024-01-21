Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.