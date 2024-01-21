AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $117.66 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

