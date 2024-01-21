Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.35 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

