Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.3% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in Albemarle by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

