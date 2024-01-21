Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

