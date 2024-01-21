Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

