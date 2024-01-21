Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
ALDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 177.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
