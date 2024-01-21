Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.