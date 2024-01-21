Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 3.8%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 311,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,390,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

