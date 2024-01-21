Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

