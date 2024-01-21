Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 33,326 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

