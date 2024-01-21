Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after buying an additional 389,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $250.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

