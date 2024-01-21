Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 32,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $75.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

