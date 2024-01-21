Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,891,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WH opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

