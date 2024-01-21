Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ePlus by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $76.86 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.