Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 369.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 68.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

