Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $55,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,846,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 329,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 503.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 190,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $74.22 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

