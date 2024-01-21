Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 113,342.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

