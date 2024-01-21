Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 31,748 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.05 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

