Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $936.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.