Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSY opened at $190.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

