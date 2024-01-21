Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $148.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

