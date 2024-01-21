Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.