Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

