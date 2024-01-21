AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

