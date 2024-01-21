Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $74.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $418,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,384. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -408.17, a PEG ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

