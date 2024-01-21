Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Financial Comparison

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altex Industries presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31,011.11%. Given Altex Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.62% 95.06% 95.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altex Industries and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 68.10 -$130,000.00 ($0.01) -18.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.84 million 2.08 $12.99 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

