American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.