American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ARL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.