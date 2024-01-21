Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 31,614 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $404,026.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 837,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,815.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

