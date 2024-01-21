Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 524,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 284,219 shares.The stock last traded at $36.64 and had previously closed at $36.46.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 386,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,134,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the period.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

